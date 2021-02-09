Add-ons like a new daycare, medical offices, tennis courts and gymnasium have been cut from the core vision for a new aquatic and fitness centre for Summerland.
The concept approved unanimously by council on Monday comes with an estimated $30-million cost and includes a 25-metre, six-lane lap pool, leisure pool, 20-person hot tub, change rooms, two multi-purpose rooms and office space over a total of 32,800 square feet – about twice the size of the existing facility, which doesn’t have a leisure pool component.
Next, the district will seek bids from consulting firms interested in doing a fit and feasibility study on the concept to help nail down costs and figure out what’s even possible.
Two locations will be considered: the Summerland Arena property and the site of the existing aquatic and fitness centre.
Crucially, council also agreed to have the consultants include a full renovation and expansion of the existing facility as an option alongside new construction.
The existing facility’s dire condition came to light in 2018 through an assessment conducted by consulting firm Stantec.
“The original facility was constructed in 1976. All major building mechanical, electrical and pool systems have exceeded their expected usable life. Most of the building is in poor condition with significant air and water leakage and potential for mold,” Stantec concluded in its recommendation to consider a replacement.
“The facility is consuming approximately 86% more energy per unit of floor area than the average swimming pool. Spaces have been adapted to meet increased program demands and do not function properly.”
Despite that grim prognosis, Coun. Doug Patan urged colleagues not to dismiss the facility’s potential.
“The building itself is not in bad shape,” he said.
“I think we’re looking at a 40-year-old building and saying, ‘We’ve got to get rid of it. It’s 40 years old we can’t do anything with it.’ And for me, I’m thinking, ‘My gosh, if we did that with every old building in town there’d be no renovations, everybody would be tearing everything down and building new.”
During separate votes, council agreed to enlarge the scope of the feasibility study to explore the possibility of later adding a gymnasium and 37-space daycare, which carry a combined estimated cost of $10.1 million.
Council also voted to kill the prospect of adding two more lanes to the pool at an added cost estimated at $2.8 million, and to revisit the concept of an $8.7-million tennis centre if the opportunity arises to do so in conjunction with Summerland Secondary School.
Finally, council voted to engage with the Penticton Indian Band to explore cultural opportunities within the new centre to a maximum cost of $10,000.
Council will discuss the concept of an $8-million primary care medical centre, which could also be attached to the new facility, at its Feb. 22 meeting.