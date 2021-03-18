Two of Penticton’s most pressing social issues provided a platform Thursday for the B.C. Liberals to hammer the B.C. NDP government on its approach to mental health and addictions.
Opposition Leader Shirley Bond led off Question Period at the provincial legislature with attacks on Premier John Horgan and Housing Minister David Eby for their handling of the old Victory Church shelter in Penticton.
Eby has pledged to use provincial powers to override the wishes of Penticton city council and keep the controversial 42-bed shelter open indefinitely after its municipal approval expires March 31.
“Let's be clear: Penticton was shocked when this minister, instead of sitting down and having thoughtful and reasonable discussions about an issue that matters to the local Penticton council and all British Columbians, started to bully and threaten that if they didn't listen, it was his way or the highway,” said Bond.
“So let's be clear: Penticton needs — and so do other communities across British Columbia — full, wrap-around services to support people with mental health and addictions challenges. That's what the Penticton council was asking this minister for. Instead, what do they get? Bullying and threats.”
Eby replied that, as provincial housing minister, he has to act to stave off the threat of 42 people being made homeless and potentially setting up a tent city when the shelter closes April 1.
“There are no good options here. I don't pretend that this was a good option or a solution to homelessness. It is a necessary decision. It is a hard decision,” said Eby.
“It turned out to be a difficult decision,” he added later, “but at the end of the day, the only decision (is) to continue to operate the shelter, to move ahead as quickly as we can to put supportive housing in place so that we can close the shelter and we can all move forward.
“I say to the member and I say to the mayor and council in Penticton: That's the only non-negotiable. The only non-negotiable is that we will not go backwards and move people out of shelter back into parks. Anything else is on the table. Let's talk about it. Let's work together.”
Next up was the pending closure of Pathways Addictions Resource Centre. The non-profit provides counselling services to approximately 1,000 clients per year under contract to Interior Health. But as of June 1, Interior Health is ending those contracts and taking the service in-house.
“The reality is that after four years of this government, the situation is worse than ever,” said Todd Stone, the Liberal MLA for Kamloops-South Thompson.
“Instead of helping, they're shutting down the Pathways addiction treatment program. This is a program that helps over 1,000 people in Penticton every single year. Regrettably, in Keremeos, the same thing is happening, where a youth residential substance use treatment program has been shut down.”
In response, Sheila Malcolmson, the minister of mental health and addictions, pointed to the NDP’s “historic investment” in social programs that withered under the former Liberal government.
“The expansion of services in every way — whether it's youth, whether it's overdose, whether it's addiction — is unprecedented. The need is unprecedented, and there is absolutely more to do,” she added.
“There are many services that have moved in-house because they should be part of the health care delivery system. We don't want to have mental health and addictions treatment separated from health care. This happens. Contracts change with the health authorities.”
Meanwhile, Mayor John Vassilaki said Thursday the city is still awaiting paperwork from BC Housing “formalizing their intention” to use provincial powers to keep the old Victory Church open past April 1.
“Once that correspondence is received, any future course of action concerning the Victory Church shelter will be publicly discussed during a council meeting in April,” the mayor said in a statement.
Eby has acknowledged his government’s heavy-handed approach could be challenged in court.