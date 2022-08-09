The following were the 10 most-read stories on The Herald’s website for the week ending Aug. 6, 2022:

1. Snowbirds cancel aerial show in Penticton

2. Firefighters now focusing on Olalla

3. Grant Thorton LLP Penticton wins sandcastle competition

4. Keremeos Creek fire “vigorous”

5. Burgers: a smashing success

6. Peachfest Schedule: Wednesday

7. Snowbird crashes in northern B.C.

8. Drowning in the Okanagan taking a tragic toll

9. Events Guide: Aug. 2-7

10. Fire evacuees told to stay away

—pentictonherald.ca