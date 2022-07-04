Penticton’s run of major summer events continues this coming weekend with the Okanagan Granfondo.
Upwards of 3,000 cyclists, plus supporters and other spectators, are expected for the sold-out event, which offers four different distances ranging from the 48-kilometre cortofondo to the 153-km granfondo.
The first cyclists will leave Sunday at 6:30 a.m. from Main Street near Gyro Park in downtown Penticton and ride out to Summerland, before heading south to Oliver and returning to Penticton through the White Lake Grasslands Protected Area.
For the first ride since 2019, organizers have eliminated the Vancouver Avenue hill climb that was a feature of past editions, plus dropped founder and Belgian cycling champion Axel Merckx’s name from the event title.
Numerous road closures are planned throughout the day. For more information or to volunteer, visit www.okanagangranfondo.com.
Three more major endurance events are also planned for July: Peach Classic Triathlon, July 17; Ultraman Canada, July 22-24; and Ultra 520K Canada, July 30-Aug. 1.
Once those are completed, the long-awaited return of Ironman Canada is slated for Aug. 28.