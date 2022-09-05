School districts and RCMP are warning drivers that students will return to school on Tuesday and to obey speed limits in school zones.
Starting Tuesday, school zones are back in effect from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on school days. Fines are substantial: up to 20 km-h over the 30 km/h speed limit, $196; 21-40 km/h over, $253; and more than 41 km/h over, $368, plus vehicle towed and impounded for seven days. Not stopping for a stopped school bus, the fine is $368.
More than 24,000 students will head back to class in the Central Okanagan with more than 5,000 arriving by school bus, said Kevin Kaardal, superintendent of schools/CEO in the Central Okanagan.
“Whether students are getting dropped off, walking, riding bikes, or getting on and off school buses, drivers need to be alert and cautious on busy streets and in school zones. Every new school year brings preventable accidents across the province.”
“We will be out in our school zones ensuring our drivers are slowing down and driving safely,” said Sgt. Mark Booth with the Kelowna RCMP traffic service unit. “Our goal is to remind drivers to slow down and stay extra vigilant at this time of year.”
Kaardal had the following tips:
• Allow extra time for commutes to avoid rushing.
• Be aware of school zones on your route and slow down.
• It is always illegal to pass a stopped school bus.
• Be alert. Bus stops are likely filled with children waiting to catch their ride. Be alert for kids on sidewalks or crossing streets.
• Go slow. When buses are present, children are present. Whether bus lights are flashing or not, it’s best to slow down, and watch for children and bus movements.
• Leave plenty of space. The three-metre area surrounding a school bus is the most dangerous for children. Give bus drivers a wide berth and a clear view of the area around them.
• Know school bus laws. Red flashing lights and a stop sign arm extended indicate children are preparing to load or unload from the bus and are a signal for you to stop.
RCMP also advised drivers:
• Small children may not understand the rules yet.
• Focus on the road by putting away electronic devices and other distractions.
• When dropping off or picking up children at school, ensure you do so in a safe place where the children can exit onto a sidewalk.
RCMP had additional advice for parents dealing with children unaccustomed to the get-ready-for-school routine and for children:
• Parents: plan a safe route to school and establish a pickup plan.
• Students: cross at designated crosswalks and use available traffic signals.