Boss Hoggs was voted the people's choice award winner as well as the best overall ribs as the Penticton Rotary Ribfest drew to a conclusion, Sunday at Skaha Lake Park.
The "celebrity" panel of MP Richard Cannings, Bounce Radio personality Allan Gee, Herald editor James Miller and Castanet reporter Casey Richardson selected Boss Hogs as best ribs based on a blind tasting.
Additionally, Smoke Em Bones was voted best sauce.
Rain played havoc with the final day as there was a steady downpour that lasted nearly two hours. The vendors stayed open. The rain ended in time for the final musical act of the night, country trio The Heels.