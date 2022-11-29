For the second time in as many months, the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives has come down hard on a former member in the Penticton area.
According to a disciplinary decision rendered Nov. 22, Manny Labrador has agreed to give up his registration as a licensed practical nurse and not reapply for at least five years.
A three-line summary of the decision posted on the college’s website states the matter arose from “conduct issues” that came to light in December 2019 and led to criminal charges.
Court records show Labrador was convicted in October 2021 of one count of sexual assault, which occurred Dec. 8, 2019, in Penticton. He stood trial in provincial court in Penticton and was sentenced to 24 months’ probation.
Attached to his probation is a condition that prohibits Labrador from working or volunteering in any roles that put him in a position of trust, according to the college.
In October, the college published an unrelated decision in regard to former member Amandeep Sidhu, who surrendered his licence for a year.
Sidhu was cited for misconduct while working as a licensed practical nurse at Summerland Seniors Village in October 2020.