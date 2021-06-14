Two new spots were added to the District of Summerland’s 2020 Sunshine List.
That brought to 38 the total number of names on the 2020 edition of the list, which names public employees earning over $75,000 annually.
There were actually three new additions, all of them from the ranks of the Canadian Union of Public Employees, while the number of managers on the list dropped by one to 17.
The district paid severance to three non-unionized employees in 2020, who received a total of nine months’ pay.
On the political side, Mayor Toni Boot earned $32,572, while all six councillors received $16,570 each.
Public bodies like local governments are required to publish such data each year in a statement of financial information, which was presented to council Monday.
The district’s top-paid employees in 2020 were:
Anthony Haddad*, CAO: $164,433
David Svetlichny, finance director: $132,376
Kris Johnson, works/infrastructure director: $132,302
Bill Wilson, electric utility chargehand: $125,118
Kelsey Enns, electric utility lineman: $122,868
Jeremy Storvold, electric utility GM: $120,138
Ryan Robillard, electric utility foreman: $118,751
Karen Needham, corporate services director: $116,351
Marni Manders, HR manager: $114,528
Maarten Stam, works manager: $108,126.
* Left in November 2020 for job with City of Penticton
Source: District of Summerland