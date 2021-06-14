Downtown Summerland
Tourism Summerland/Special to The Herald

Two new spots were added to the District of Summerland’s 2020 Sunshine List.

That brought to 38 the total number of names on the 2020 edition of the list, which names public employees earning over $75,000 annually.

There were actually three new additions, all of them from the ranks of the Canadian Union of Public Employees, while the number of managers on the list dropped by one to 17.

The district paid severance to three non-unionized employees in 2020, who received a total of nine months’ pay.

On the political side, Mayor Toni Boot earned $32,572, while all six councillors received $16,570 each.

Public bodies like local governments are required to publish such data each year in a statement of financial information, which was presented to council Monday.

The district’s top-paid employees in 2020 were:

Anthony Haddad*, CAO: $164,433

David Svetlichny, finance director: $132,376

Kris Johnson, works/infrastructure director: $132,302

Bill Wilson, electric utility chargehand: $125,118

Kelsey Enns, electric utility lineman: $122,868

Jeremy Storvold, electric utility GM: $120,138

Ryan Robillard, electric utility foreman: $118,751

Karen Needham, corporate services director: $116,351

Marni Manders, HR manager: $114,528

Maarten Stam, works manager: $108,126.

* Left in November 2020 for job with City of Penticton

Source: District of Summerland