One of Summerland’s most vocal business groups has deep concerns about the local government’s interest in developing an eco-village-style housing project on the site of the Solar + Storage facility.
While the Summerland Chamber of Commerce is generally in support of new housing, it wants the District of Summerland to leave the project in the hands of the private sector.
“Local government does have a role to play, and the boundaries around that involvement should be obvious,” wrote chamber president Ron Kubek in a letter attached to Monday’s council agenda package.
“Local government sets the rules and ensures compliance. When it comes to market housing, it should not plan, design, build, or operate, and these limitations are there for good reason.”
Kubek argued local governments aren’t subject “to the discipline of market forces,” and that dabbling in development distracts from a local government’s core duties. He also suggested the public will get only an “opaque” accounting of costs to be borne by taxpayers, who will then face additional risks related to liabilities and potential losses.
“We encourage the district to set out some broad but very clear parameters for the development, and then to auction it off to the community of private developers, with covenants attached ensuring prompt delivery to the market of the final product. Leave room for innovative thinking by the design and development community,” concluded Kubek.
“We as a chamber are very keen to see a first-class, but affordable development on these lands, and keeping the district’s involvement to its natural limits is in everyone’s interest.”
The letter – which arose from a unanimous decision of the chamber board – got a chilly reception from staff and council, who suggested the concerns are premature.
Graham Statt, the district’s chief administrative officer, even described Kubek’s letter as “a riddle inside of a mystery wrapped in enigma – I didn’t understand where the confusion was coming from.”
“We’re still at the very early strategic planning stages and council hasn’t made detailed decisions on what the future of the land base will be, including its potential sale,” continued Statt.
He said staff will reply in writing to the chamber to renew an offer to provide more details about where things stand with the project.
Council has not discussed the eco-village publicly since its meeting Aug. 9, when it received a high-level presentation from staff suggesting a 49-unit housing project could be viable on the Prairie Valley Site. Council at the same meeting voted to pull $70,000 from the district’s land reserve to fund designs and community engagement, and to free up staff time for the project by designating the eco-village as a strategic priority.
Brad Dollevoet, the district’s director of development services, suggested at the same meeting that with designs in hand, Summerland could be in a position by next spring to issue a request for expressions of interest from developers who want to be involved in the project, which would be built to the highest environmental standards to showcase sustainable construction technology.
Coun. Marty Van Alphen put forward the idea of the eco-village in March to help shore up support for the $7-million Solar + Storage project, which will use solar panels and batteries to power upwards of 100 homes.
Construction of the solar array must conclude by September 2023 for the district to cash in a $6-million federal grant. The other $1 million will be funded by local taxpayers.