By Penticton Herald Staff
As the Keremeos Creek wildfire entered its seventh day, the number of fire personnel was significantly beefed up.
At present, there are 345 firefighters battling the blaze, first discovered July 29. There are now 12 helicopters and 31 pieces of heavy equipment.
“This wildfire still qualifies as out of control,” BC Wildfire fire information officer Bryan Zandberg said Thursday at what’s now a daily briefing.
“It was a bit of a battle to protect houses throughout the night, but things turned out quite well,” Zandberg said.
“The cooling effects (on Thursday) have been really great, good for operations. Tactically, what we’re doing is cooling off hotspot flare-ups close to residences, ranches and the (Apex Ski) resort. It has given our crews a bit of a breather, but we still have a lot of containment lines to put in, especially in high places.”
Overnight, downslope winds in excess of 30 km/hr drove the fire — now estimated at 4,250 hectares in size — downhill along Highway 3A and southwards towards Olalla.
One factor in the size increase was a series of planned ignitions on Wednesday afternoon in the Yellow Lake and Sheep Creek areas. The aerial and hand ignitions met their targets.
To date, there has still been only one structure destroyed. No injuries have been reported.
“Not much has changed, it (fire) has moved a little bit closer, but still nothing to be concerned about,” said Apex fire prevention officer Molly Raine.
“The images from the (Apex) webcam can be deceiving, the fire is still about 2.5 to 3 km away. It was raining today (Thursday) — pretty hard, with some hail — and that was good news.”
As of press deadline, there have been 179 registrations at the emergency centre located at Princess Margaret Secondary School in Penticton. The exact number of people displaced is unknown because a family can count as one registration.
Keremeos Mayor Manfred Bauer, participating in the press conference, asked why evacuees weren’t relocated to Keremeos which is closer and safer to get to.
“It’s due to the amount of volunteers available and emergency services do not have the necessary resources to support an evacuation centre in Keremeos,” Regional District Okanagan Similkameen chief administrative officer Bill Newell replied.
Meanwhile, RDOS Area G director Tim Roberts said there’s anxiety for those living near Keremeos.
“People are very concerned... continuously,” said Roberts. “What’s their path to safety and how quickly will they find out?”
As the number of people on evacuation alert increases, the RDOS reminds the public to have an overnight bag with all essentials ready. Arrangements should be made for someone to handle livestock and house pets. Those who do not have access to a pet sitter may contact the Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team (ALERT) at 250-809-7152.