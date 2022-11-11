Due to Remembrance Day, The Herald will not publish a print edition on Nov. 11, 2022. The offices at 101-186 Nanaimo Ave. W. in Penticton will be closed for the day. Entertainment NOW as well as Real Estate Today will be included in the Saturday edition.
