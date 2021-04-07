Patients are now being treated at a new urgent and primary care centre in downtown Penticton.
The new UPCC in a strip mall at 437 Martin St. officially opened its doors April 1 with limited hours and 14 full-time-equivalent health professionals, including doctors and nurse practitioners.
It’s currently open Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., but should be running 12 hours a day, seven days a week, with 19 FTE staff by the end of April.
The UPCC – which is the 22nd of its kind in B.C. and sixth in the Interior Health region – isn’t open to the general public, but rather those with mental-health and substance-abuse issues. Services include complex care management, mental health and substance-use health care, opioid agonist treatment, women’s health support and counselling referrals.
“Embedding mental health and addictions care into urgent and primary care centres across B.C. is vital to removing stigma and barriers to care,” Sheila Malcolmson, B.C.’s minister mental health and addictions, said in a press release.
“I’m encouraged that, along with so many other B.C. communities, people in Penticton and the surrounding area will now be able to connect to the mental health and addictions supports they need and deserve.”
The UPCC will help attach patients to regular primary care providers by connecting them to health-care providers in the community, in collaboration with the South Okanagan Similkameen Division of Family Practice. In addition, the centre will provide ongoing care for unattached patients while staff work on connecting patients to other local practices for their long-term care.
The centre’s opening came as welcome news to Chief Greg Gabriel of the Penticton Indian Band.
“With this new facility, we will see more easier and enhanced access to health-care services for those in need,” Gabriel said in the press release.
“It is our wish for the realization of a holistic approach to the health and well-being of our Sylix people.”
The facility – which occupies a space that once served as a liquor store and later a food market – will eventually incorporate the work of the Martin Street Outreach Centre, which opened six years ago in the same strip mall to provide mental health and substance use services and now serves approximately 1,200 clients.
It cost taxpayers $2.5 million to build the UPCC, which includes a reception space, waiting area, exam rooms, consultation rooms, multi-disciplinary assessment rooms, office spaces and a multi-purpose room.