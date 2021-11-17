Washed-out highways are no problem for the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra.
The OSO’s weekend series of shows will go ahead as scheduled.
“Our guest conductor, Ivars Taurins, flew in from Toronto today (Wednesday), and those musicians who were coming from out of town flew in, so we’re good to go,” the symphony said in an email.
The symphony is presenting Bach’s Playlist in concerts Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoon in Penticton.
Taurins, considered one of Canada’s leading conductors in baroque music, is the the founding director of the Tafelmusik Chamber Choir, now celebrating its 40th anniversary season. He was also a founding member and violist of the Tafelmusik Orchestra in Toronto.
The programs will include works by Bach and his contemporaries, Vivaldi, Handel, Albinoni, Telemann and others.
The symphony will perform Friday in Vernon, Saturday in Kelowna and Sunday in Penticton.
A livestream of Friday’s show will be offered.
For tickets, go to okanagansymphony.com/tickets.
A Bahamas concert Sunday at the Kelowna Community Theatre was also still a go, as of Wednesday. Plans were to divide the show into two to meet current COVID-19 audience limits.
The Big Wreck concert planned for Monday at the Kelowna Community Theatre has been postponed. The concert is now scheduled to take place on March 28. Tickets are valid for the rescheduled date.