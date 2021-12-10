You can help the residents of flood-stricken Princeton and expand your wine collection at the same time, through a new fundraiser being run by the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen.
An online auction that went live Friday is open through Dec. 18 and features 50-plus collections of 12 bottles of wine.
“With some definite treasures, this is an amazing opportunity for experienced collectors to add to their trove, for new wine enthusiasts to start an instant collection, and for all wine lovers to discover new favourites,” said the CFSOS in a press release.
There will also be bonus offerings, like ciders and bubbly, plus stays at the Penticton Lakeside Resort and the Ramada Penticton Hotel.
To check out the auction or donate directly to the Princeton Flood Relief Fund, visit www.cfso.net.