Last winter, in the dead of an endless pandemic, Judy Martens says she was in a dark place.
She had lost her job as a “glorified litter box cleaner” at a veterinary clinic in her hometown of Kelowna and moved in with her parents to help care for her dad after he suffered a third stroke.
She was double-vaxxed and vigilantly masked. “I even wore (a mask) at the drive-thrus because I wanted people to see how much I cared about them by wearing it non-stop.”
Today, Martens is also known by her social media handle “Rosie Convoy.” She’s been in Ottawa for four months and is having the time of her life. Last week, she stood on the steps of a former church on St. Patrick Street in Lowertown with a giant water pistol, “guarding” William Komer, a director with The United People of Canada, as he held court on a red chair, wearing a home-made crown and holding a tinfoil scepter.
Martens danced on St. Patrick Street into the night in a constellation of freedom friends. Her Jeep, where she sometimes sleeps, is in the church parking lot. It’s plastered with slogans: End the mandates. Stand up for freedom. Honk Honk.
Martens is a mainstay among TUPOC supporters trying to fend off eviction from the church. TUPOC leased St. Brigid’s for an “embassy” that is open to all but is a magnet for people sympathetic to the “Freedom Convoy” movement.
She is happy to head to a nearby ByWard Market patio, away from the standoff between TUPOC supporters and neighbourhood protesters insulting each other under the wary eyes of Ottawa police officers, to tell her story.
Martens is 42, with a friendly, open
manner.
Her life took a turn on Jan. 29, 2022, she explained.
A friend asked her to a join a Kelowna protest that day held in solidarity with trucker convoys arriving in Ottawa.
The Ottawa protesters ended up blockading downtown streets for three weeks in a grassroots uprising that still continues against COVID-19 vaccines and mandates, public health protections like wearing a mask, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberal government, and a variety of other grievances, causes and conspiracies coalescing under the slogan “freedom.”
Martens’s large Mennonite family is full of truckers. Her dad and some of her brothers have driven trucks at one time or another, as have aunts, uncles and in-laws. She liked the idea of supporting truckers and made a sign for the Kelowna protest that read “don’t bite the hand that feeds you.”
Martens arrived at the Kelowna protest to find a gridlock of “people with flags and vehicles, their hazards on, and people yelling and hugging and no masks in sight.
“I was like a kid in a candy store. Everywhere I looked, joy and life and togetherness and Canadian pride. I was like a starving person, eating it all with my eyes, right?”
Martens found herself screaming, “I love you!” to strangers. “It gave me hope,” Martens said.
When she got home, Martens switched on the TV news and was shocked to see there was no story about the rally.
It was the start of a now-cemented suspicion that the “mainstream media” doesn’t reflect reality. “What else had they been lying to me about? What else? It was like opening a Pandora’s box.”
Martens’s opinion of Justin Trudeau changed, too, after the prime minister called the convoy protesters a fringe minority with unacceptable views that harboured racists and misogynists.
“Honestly, I used to think Justin Trudeau was so handsome, I used to think he was so awesome,” said Martens.
She lost respect for him after he branded a whole group of people with a “tiny little label that he chose,” she says.
Martens began watching YouTube livestreams of the Ottawa protest all day and night, and trading information, “love and hugs” on Facebook with “freedom groups” in New Zealand. “I’ve always wanted to go to New Zealand. I’m a big Lord of the Rings nerd,” she said with a laugh.
When police moved in to remove the Ottawa protesters and tow their trucks, Martens said she was “devastated, heartbroken, hopeless.
“I wanted to be there to help.”
In the spring, Martens became a Facebook administrator for “Rolling Thunder,” another “freedom” event in Ottawa.
When a trucker friend paid her gas money, Martens finally had her chance to get to Ottawa.
She arrived in time to see a parade of motorcycles drive by the National War Memorial at the end of April. The main organizer of “Rolling Thunder” greeted her with a big hug. “He’s an awesome guy.”
Since then, Martens has couch surfed and camped out in Ottawa area backyards and at the KOA campground in Renfrew, which was the HQ for “freedom” groups in town for Canada Day protests.
She also stayed for several weeks in rural Ontario with “Peace Man,” a fixture at Ottawa’s winter convoy protest with his long grey beard, dressed head-to-toe in camouflage and waving a Canadian flag.
That didn’t end well. “He wanted me to be his forever girl, so it was awkward,” said Martens. Now he’s dissing her on social media.
There are a lot of good-looking truckers in the movement, said Martens, but she’s not looking for romance or commitments.
Her views have shifted about the pandemic. After hearing from people who said they had bad reactions to the shot, Martens says she now “has a lot of questions” about the COVID-19 vaccine.
“I think I dodged a bullet because nothing happened to me.”
“The bottom line is I believe in freedom of choice,” Martens explained during another conversation on the steps of St. Brigid’s. Live and let live, as long as your choices don’t hurt others.
And if one person’s choice not to wear a mask or get vaccinated puts others at risk by spreading the virus?
“I’m not sure,” she said thoughtfully. “That’s a difficult one for me.”
Martens acknowledged that some people in Ottawa felt terrorized by the winter “Freedom Convoy,” with its blaring air horns, diesel fumes and “F–k Trudeau” signs. There were complaints of intimidation and harassment by some protesters, and businesses closed.
Martens said she doesn’t condone hateful behaviour.
She gestured toward an anti-TUPOC protester across the street holding a “Go Home Terrorists” sign.
“I think there should be more respect on both sides.”
Martens said TUPOC is also being criticized by some in the freedom movement, including Peace Man, for hurting the cause by creating a circus-like atmosphere at the church with the king costume and water guns.
She shrugs, saying it was meant as comic relief.
Martens is not sure how long she’ll stay in Ottawa. Her “freedom” friends feel like family, she said.
But she would also like to get home to Kelowna because her dad had another stroke this week, Martens said, eyes filling with tears.
It would take several thousand dollars in gas money she doesn’t have, though.
And the future back home is uncertain.
Kelowna may be a tourist paradise in a lush valley, but it’s increasingly hard for regular people who live there.
“Even for a very, very small dilapidated basement suite, you’re looking at $1,400 a month,” said Martens. “I kid you not. So it’s insanely difficult for anyone to get an apartment.”
She’s still awed by Ottawa, especially the Gothic splendour of the Parliament Buildings. She’s the first in her family to see them, as far as she knows.
And she said the cause is important.
“Because you know the world is watching. So when I walk around here, I feel like I’m part of history.”