Due to intermittent highway closures, the City of Penticton is waiving late fees on December utility bills.
“The holiday season is a time that can be stressful both emotionally and financially. We want to provide our residents a small gift by way of giving our utility bill penalties a Christmas vacation so there’s one less thing to worry about this holiday season,” said Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki in a press release Monday.
Electronic copies of bills went out by email last week, but paper copies due to arrive by mail from the Lower Mainland were expected to be delayed as a result of highway closures caused by flooding – and now, potentially, snow.
To find out the balance due on their utility bills by Dec, 7, residents can visit city hall, phone the utility department at 250-490-2489 or e-mail utilities@penticton.ca.
To sign up for electronic bills, visit www.online.penticton.ca or use the contacts listed above.