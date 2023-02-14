The three kindergarten classes at Wiltse Elementary School in Penticton held a bake sale with all proceeds going to the Penticton Food Bank. The students raised $500 and two representatives from the Salvation Army came to the school Friday to talk to the students about the impact of their act of kindness on our community.
