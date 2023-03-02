Less than two years after Beauty and the Blade made the move to a successful downtown studio, they’re ready to grow again! Partners Lucy and Jenny have worked with many clients, offering cosmetic tattoos and regular tattoos, as well as operating a popular makeup and photography studio where they promote body positivity in a safe space.
During their journey, Lucy and Jenny have met a variety of young entrepreneurs, working together through collaborations and giveaways, celebrating female empowerment and encouraging locals to support local. In doing this, they quickly realized that they could take things a step further to help their community, by expanding their studio and offering other artists in similar start-up situations, a space to grow their businesses, while giving Penticton residents the convenience of a one stop shop for all of their aesthetic needs.
The new and improved studio will be located at 104-249 Westminster Ave. It will be triple the size and will have a variety of new artists with independent businesses and new services available, including; microblading, powder brows, sugaring, scalp micropigmentation, lip blush, eyeliner, lashes, teeth whitening, permanent jewelry, fine line tattoos, laser hair removal, Forma radio frequency and microneedling.
“When we decided to take on the bigger location, our main concern was if we could fill the space and whether people would be willing to join us on our journey” says Lucy, “we did a social media post asking if other artists would be interested and within the hour, we had tons of people reach out saying they would love the opportunity to work together in creating a cool and comfortable environment, where owners support each other, and clients could benefit from having everything they need in one wrap around space”.
“Our goal is to keep on growing and collaborating with locals now that we have such an amazing space” Jenny adds, “aesthetics services are just part of the plan… we have friends with small businesses who could benefit from hosting events, collaborating on giveaways, and doing pop-up shops. We’d love to showcase other artists in the area and give them the platform and exposure to take their businesses to the next level”
Jenny and Lucy will be holding a red-carpet, formal opening on March 4th from 3 p.m. on, and invite past, present and future clients and friends to come down, check out the new spot, and meet the new artists!
