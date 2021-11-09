In proposing an 8.5% property tax increase for 2022, the city’s municipal government is demonstrating a “disassociation from the financial realities” facing small businesses, says the Downtown Penticton Association.
The DPA on Tuesday issued an open letter to mayor and council urging politicians to dip into reserves to hold or lower property taxes, hold or lower water and sewer rates, cut power rates, and cover any increases in Fortis gas rates.
“The announcement from (chief financial officer) Jim Bauer, of a potential 8.5% tax increase in 2022, during an unprecedented period of economic recovery, was disheartening and alludes to a disassociation from the financial realities many in our community face,” states the letter, which was signed by DPA president Trevor Guerard.
Guerard goes on to note the city’s electrical utility surplus account received a $4.5-million boost just last year to raise it to $23 million, which “illustrates that the city is capable of absorbing a sustained economic recovery by utilizing methods beyond simple tax increases.”
The letter does, however, offer support for initiatives like hiring more RCMP and bylaw officers to help build a “safety culture” in Penticton.
It also calls for action to increase the stock of affordable and available housing, the lack of which is apparently contributing to labour shortages.
“Zoning can be used as a tool to influence how a community changes and grows. We recognize zoning may be restricting housing development and see this as an issue impacting our small business sustainability,” wrote Guerard.
Preliminary financial documents released Monday show the proposed 8.5% tax hike is contingent upon the City of Penticton using all $2.4 million it has leftover from a provincial restart grant it received last year.
As it stands, the owner of an average $470,000 home would pay an extra $185 in taxes and utilities in 2022, while the owner of an average $1.2-million commercial property would pay an extra $1,359. Those estimates assume 2% increases in power and sewer rates, and a 0.6% bump in water rates.
About half of the tax increase would cover community safety initiatives, such as hiring three new RCMP officers and two new community safety officers, while the balance would address inflationary pressures, such as scheduled pay increases for city staff and Mounties, and offset sustained losses from publicly owned facilities due to the pandemic.
Public consultation on the budget is underway now, ahead of council deliberations Nov. 22-23.