With spring just around the corner, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is reminding dog owners their pets aren’t welcome everywhere.
Unless otherwise posted, dog owners are required to keep pets leashed while enjoying all parks within the RDOS. However, dogs aren’t permitted at all on any sandy beaches or playgrounds.
The RDOS has one designated off-leash area with a perimeter fence located at Christie Memorial Park in Okanagan Falls and many local municipalities provide similar spaces.
“Dog control bylaws can be challenging to enforce which is why voluntary compliance is always preferred,” the RDOS said in a press release.
“While the majority of dog owners are considerate of local dog control bylaws, and of their fellow park users, occasional conflicts do occur. In most cases, issues are easily resolved with a polite conversation.”