Once again, several students from Soundstage Productions Studio and Theatre Company have picked up hardware against their provincial peers.
Lynne Leydier, the founder and long-time owner of Soundstage, didn’t want all the hard work of her students to go unnoticed during the pandemic, so she encouraged them to enter online competitions.
Three of her most talented students – Tianna Ferlizza, 20, Maya Lefebvre, 15, and Owen Kincade, 12 – did just that and recently took home top honours at the British Columbia Performing Arts competition.
Ferlizza captured first place in the musical theatre category after performing six musical theatre songs covering 35 minutes. For taking top spot, Ferlizza not only received a trophy and recognition, but also earned a $2,000 scholarship, which will come in handy as she prepares to continue her post-secondary education in the musical theatre program at Sheridan College in Toronto this fall.
“That will cover about 25% of my first-year tuition, so I’m pretty happy about that,” said Ferlizza, who has earned numerous provincial and national awards in musical theatre and classical singing over the past several years.
Lefebvre captured two first-place trophies in the junior category against more than three dozen competitors in the classical voice and vocal variety competitions.
“This is my fourth time in provincials and to finally win is very exciting,” she said.
Kincade entered the junior vocal variety competition for the first time and earned an honourable mention. He’s been studying voice with Leydier the past four years.
When he’s not singing under Leydier’s tutelage, Kincade is also a member of the Okanagan Dance Studio and has performed in numerous local productions despite his young age.
“My dream is to pursue both singing and dancing as a career,” he said.
Leydier said she is proud of all of her students, but admits it’s special when the thousands of hours each student puts in each year are recognized by their peers.
“Taking your talents to a larger audience is always challenging and it’s great to see them do so well,” she said. “Competing against your peer group from across the province is something they work hard towards and to see all the hard work pay off is very rewarding.”
Videos of the entries from Ferlizza, Lefebvre and Kincade are available on the B.C. Performing Arts website page at www.bcprovincials.com.