Thirty-three new homes have been approved to go up in a new residential subdivision at the base of Campbell Mountain on Penticton’s northeast flank.
Following a 45-minute public hearing Tuesday night, city council voted 6-1 in favour of the regulatory amendments required for the project on a 32-hectare site at 1530 Reservoir Rd.
While acknowledging the new single-family homes will be priced out of reach for many people, “At the end of the day, our community needs all forms of housing,” said Coun. Campbell Watt.
“It (will be) affordable to someone and it (will be) affordable to someone we’d like to have living here, just like in an apartment, just like in a mobile (home). We want the people who want to live in Penticton to be able to live where they want to live,” said Watt, who also works as a mortgage broker.
“This (plan) right here, I can tell you from the industry, is a much-needed component of our community.”
The regulatory changes required for the project were an Official Community Plan amendment to reduce the required minimum lot size from one hectare to 0.4 hectares, and a zoning amendment to reduce front-yard setbacks.
As part of the deal, the developer agreed to hand over a five-hectare parcel to the city for inclusion in the Campbell Mountain trail network.
Drew Barnes, who spoke on behalf of proponents 1333032 B.C. Ltd. and Parallel 50 Construction Ltd., noted the regulatory changes were simply aimed at clustering houses to preserve natural areas rather than increasing density on the site.
Even when the homes are built, he continued, about two-thirds of the site will remain undisturbed or undeveloped.
But that’s still too much development for opponents like Coun. James Miller, who cast the lone opposing vote, and the Society for the Preservation of the Naramata Bench, which formed in 2020 to fight off a larger residential project proposed for nearby Spiller Road due to concerns about urban sprawl and impacts on agriculture.
“The Naramata Bench is a treasure,” said the society’s Gjoa Taylor during the public hearing.
“It’s a brand, an agri-tourism area that provides millions of dollars of economic benefit to this city. Don’t destroy it.”
A majority of elected officials, however, believes Penticton needs to get with the times and build more houses.
“I grew up in Naramata on Old Main Road, back when that’s where you lived when you couldn’t afford to live in Penticton, so I’ve seen Naramata go through a lot of changes over the years,” said Coun. Amelia Boultbee.
“It’s becoming a luxury place, as well, and I’m of the firm belief that adding inventory to our much-needed housing market is going to enable people to buy houses and that everyone should have an opportunity to live in this place.”