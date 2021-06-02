Acting editor's note: With the June 19 byelection now less than three weeks away, we're starting a 10-part question-and-answer series with the 10 candidates. The entire process, including crafting the questions, was handled by freelancer Roy Wood. Responses were run through a spellchecker, but otherwise unedited. Candidates were asked to keep their responses to 100 words or less. Responses that ran longer have been clipped as indicated by an ellipsis. We're presenting the responses in random order each day.
Question 1: On May 19, Penticton had more paramedic callouts to deal with drug overdoses than either Vernon or Kelowna. What do you see as council’s role in dealing with the burgeoning drug problem?
Keith MacIntyre
This is a very complex issue. 100 words is not enough to describe my views on this. The more we defer our responsibilities as a community, and expect the government to solve our problems, the worse things will get. We need to push to decriminalize possessing and using hard drugs and stop wasting police resources on drug possession. Overdoses aren’t just street addicts, they are people you know who have become addicted by over-prescribing of narcotics, people that have lost hope due to isolation and many other reasons. The root causes of addiction and creating a safe drug ...
Kate Hansen
We are a City in crisis. Council needs to be an active advocate for a long-term resolution to this problem. Addictions and Mental Health are primarily the responsibility of the Province; however, the City needs to better exert its influence to ensure that the pillars of Prevention, Treatment (on demand), Harm Reduction, & Enforcement are put in place, and remain.
Isaac Gilbert
The City of Penticton must follow their Official Community Plan under Affordable Housing Section 4.1.2.1 and start working with humanity and compassion with senior levels of government and the non-profit housing sector to bring in a permanent shelter. This will give people a safe space to sleep, services and staff on site to protect the health and well-being of our community members. Once the City is willing to show this leadership then I would challenge the Province to start bringing in a safe supply to reduce the amount of overdoses in our city.
Jason Cox
I think council could provide direct funding to addictions recovery through Pathways and Discovery House. In addition, I think council could work with the Province and interior Health to invest in street level supports. In recent years, the Province allocated money for mental health and addictions support in Penticton through IHA, I believe the city has a role to hold the Province and its Health Authorities accountable so that money intended to help people actually does. By working to ensure that our social infrastructure is complete, we will see a reduction in the problem.
James Miller
Complexities regarding this matter include the disproportional regional share of hard-to-house individuals being handled by Penticton (as cited in the 2021 RDOS Housing Needs Assessment Report). Due to obvious, ongoing problems with operations of BC Housing's existing transitional housing and temporary shelters in Penticton, I believe the current council is on the right track in requesting a complete audit of their services and operations before any more facilities can be opened or tenancies extended. Directly facilitating addictions recovery is not a role assigned to municipalities, who lack the resources and authority to do so.
Steve Brown
This is a result of a lack of resources and broken promises by the provincial government in the establishment of treatment centres dating back 30 years. This is not a Penticton problem; it is a provincial problem, and the issue lies at the feet of the provincial government. What is needed is a Regional Addiction Treatment Centre. Penticton should be partnering with the other municipalities in the region to establish such a centre. This must be a cooperative effort including various Provincial Ministries and Interior Health to help our most vulnerable citizens.
James Blake
Many times, as of late the council's priorities for the people of the city seem misguided. Especially after a pandemic more funding needs to be directed toward mental health and the wellbeing of the city's people.
Amelia Boultbee
Council’s role is to manage the situation. Insisting on a third-party audit of BC Housing before approving any further supportive housing developments; liaising between service providers and the Province as a means to ensure adequate wrap around services; providing more concrete guidance as to where shelters can go are all tasks I think council could improve on.
Karen Brownlee
Unfortunately, it is not the job of city council to help a person get clean. If individuals don’t want to get clean, there is nothing anyone can do to help. Until such a time when that individual is truly desirous of getting clean, there are agencies put in place to help. The role of council is supporting those agencies. This is in no way passing the buck but in ensuring the right people get connected with those who are trained to properly help. Council is not properly trained in this manner.
Katie O’Kell
Penticton’s drug problem is multi-faceted and needs more than just city council’s direction to fix. Since we have higher than our fair share of drug overdoses in Penticton, we should also have more than our fair share of policing and mental health services. I would love to see a beat cop in Pentictonwalk the downtown streets and make their presence known. I would like to see increased community outreach – a paid program where homeless participate in cleaning up the community has been proven to reduce crime, give a sense of purpose, and aid in recovery from various addictions.