With an election just over a month away, Penticton taxpayers are spending $25,000 to have six city councillors and one city staffer in Whistler for this week’s Union of B.C. Municipalities convention.
The city said in a press release its delegation is taking a “focused approach” to the annual event, which sees elected officials from local governments across the province meet with each other and provincial ministers to discuss topics of broad concern.
At the top of Penticton’s list is expansion of Car 40 program, which pairs mental health nurses with police officers. The program operates in Kelowna and Kamloops, but local officials want it expanded to smaller centres, including Penticton.
Local delegates are also set to attend workshops on public safety reform, housing futures and solutions, drug decriminalization and harm reduction, health care and more.
City manager Donny van Dyk is the lone staff member in attendance. James Miller is the lone councillor to stay home.
UBCM is an umbrella group for B.C. local governments. Delegates at its annual convention debate policy resolutions, which, if approved, are sent on to the B.C. government for action.
BC Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon is scheduled to deliver a speech Thursday, followed by Premier John Horgan on Friday.