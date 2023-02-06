To help cover the cost of some recent mischief at Leir House, the Penticton Arts Council is staging a Rock N Roll Fundraiser on Feb. 26 at Clancy’s Pub.
Admission is $10 at the door and two local bands, Dragstrip Devils and the Flannel Contract, will provide the entertainment, while there will also be raffles and specials on food and drinks.
Recent mischief at Leir House includes a broken door and windows, according to arts council president Stacy Franck.
“The continued mischief at the house is disheartening, to say the least, but it also directly impacts our arts programming as any Leir House overruns pull from our programming budgets. As with all not-for-profits, we operate on a narrow margin at the best of times, and right now we are up to the edge,” said Franck in a press release,
“I recognize that everyone is feeling the pinch right now, but if we want to keep organizations like the PDCAC viable in our community, we all need to pitch in and help them keep doing the good work they do.”