With the season of giving upon us, the non-profit Naramata Child Development Centre is hoping people will have a few dollars to spare for it.
The centre, which has provided both daycare and before- and after-school care in the community for 40-plus years, has found itself in a cash crunch.
“Over the last 10 years, the centre has faced increasing challenges recruiting and retaining qualified and licensed staff. The current labor market, the pandemic and a lack of affordable housing has made the problem worse,” the centre said in a press release Friday.
The centre is trying to raise $10,000 by Dec. 31 to keep the facility open and supplement the help it receives through other grants, donations and volunteers.
To donate or participate in a fundraising raffle – the top prize in which is dinner and a one-night stay at the Naramata Inn – visit www.naramatachildcare.com/fundraisers.