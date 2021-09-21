People’s Party of Canada (PPC) candidate Sean Taylor said he was happy with his just over seven-per-cent of the vote. An increase from 2.4 per cent in 2019. “I actually thought it would be about 10 per cent.”
Taylor actually moved from fifth spot to fourth in South Okanagan West Kootenay.
He said for the national party this election has been “a good build.” The PPC garnered just over five per cent of the vote across the country, a three-fold increase from 2019.
“We’re inevitable,” said Taylor. “The only question is how bad does the tyranny have to get before people wake up.”
Asked about the suggestion that the PPC takes votes away from Conservative candidates, leading to the NDP or Liberals winning seats, he said: “The Conservative Party is just the Liberal Party without Justin Trudeau. … We’re the only conservative party in Canada.”