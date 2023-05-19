BC Housing has finally unveiled preliminary redevelopment plans for approximately 600 homes on a block of properties it owns in the south end of Penticton – and they’re grand.
Two different options for the so-called Skaha Assembly Development are on the table for public consultation, both of which make full use of five separate, but connected, properties purchased by BC Housing in recent years at 2730, 2784, 2824, and 2872 Skaha Lake Rd. and 179 Green Ave. W.
Designs for both options appear to show a mix of five- and 10-storey buildings, with 20% of units being built and held for people with accessibility challenges.
Option 1 would boast 581 residential units and 523 parking stalls.
“This option will provide a well-balanced private and semi-private greenspace, featuring community space at the ground level and green roofs,” according to a project description now available on BC Housing’s public engagement website.
Option 2 would feature 612 residential units and 551 parking stalls.
“This option will provide private green roof amenity spaces and a much more enhanced green boulevard on Skaha Lake Road,” states the project description.
All of the units would be branded affordable housing, which another report describes as including “a range of housing options from subsidized housing for low-income families and seniors through to affordable, market, purpose-built rental or affordable home ownership.”
BC Housing notes no decisions have been made yet and it’s awaiting the results of the public consultation process, which is running through June 9.
“This redevelopment will play an important role in increasing the number of affordable housing units which are desperately needed in Penticton,” states the BC Housing material.
“The future spaces will provide a variety of housing options focused on affordable rentals for singles, families, seniors and persons with disabilities living and working in the community.”
The redevelopment site includes four former motels – Skaha Sunrise, Meadowlark, Sun Valley and Mayfair – all of which have already been converted into long-term housing.
“The buildings are old and need costly and extensive repairs,” notes BC Housing.
“The site is already zoned for higher density and will look very different from what it is today.”
For more information or to weigh in on the plans, visit www.letstalkhousingbc.ca or email communityrelations@bchousing.org.
Online information sessions are planned for May 23-25, while in-person sessions are planned for May 30-31 at the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre. Registration for all of the information sessions is required through the website listed above.
Not included in the redevelopment is a separate site at 3240 Skaha Lake Rd. where BC Housing is close to opening a new 54-unit supportive housing project that will be the first in Penticton to require recovery-focused residents to abstain from drugs and alcohol.