Brrrrr

Mark Brett photo

 Mark Brett

Victor Costa of the B.C. Ambulance Service (right) and a member of the B.C. Sheriff Service run for the shores of Tuc el Nuit Lake in Oliver Monday at the polar plunge fundraiser for the Special Olympics.The RCMP hat in the background belongs to Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth of the Oliver RCMP.

Recommended for you