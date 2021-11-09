At least 18 people have died of illicit drug overdoses so far this year in Penticton, putting the city within reach of a grim, new milestone.
Fresh data released Tuesday by the BC Coroners Services pegged the death toll at 18 through August, just three fatalities away from the annual record of 21 set in 2019.
(The coroners service reported data through the end of September for some other communities but didn’t respond to a request from The Herald to provide the same for Penticton.)
With its 18 fatalities, Penticton ranked 17th out of 77 local health areas in B.C. for the most illicit drug overdose deaths per 100,000 person-years with a score of 59.3.
Oliver-Osoyoos was 53rd with a score of 21.3 based on three deaths, while no deaths have been recorded in Summerland this year, according to the report.
Elsewhere in the region, Kelowna recorded 50 deaths through September, while Vernon saw 22.
There were at least 117 deaths across the Okanagan Valley through September, nearing the record of 155 set in 2017.
And across B.C., at least 1,534 people died of an illicit drug overdose between January and the end of September. That is the highest ever recorded in the first nine months of any year.
Fentanyl and its analogues were detected in 84% of the victims, 71% of whom were men between the ages of 30 and 59.
"Our province is in the sixth year of this public health emergency, and the death rate due to toxic drugs has never been higher," said chief coroner Lisa Lapointe in press release.
“Urgent action on a number of fronts is required, including much broader access to safe supply, more readily available and efficient drug-checking services, and a shift from a law-enforcement focus to a health-centred approach.”
Lapointe described the province’s recent application to the federal government to decriminalize possession of illicit drugs for personal use as “an essential step to address the drug toxicity crisis.”
“Criminalizing those who use substances has done nothing to address this complex health issue and has resulted in greater suffering and marginalization,” continued Lapointe.
“How many more deaths are we willing to accept to maintain drug policies and laws that have no basis in evidence?”
With files from Ron Seymour/Kelowna Daily Courier