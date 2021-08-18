Travel Penticton can have its 3% hotel tax but not total control over the proceeds.
City council saw to that on Tuesday when it voted 6-1 in favour of a staff recommendation to support the tourism group’s request for the B.C. government to lift the room tax from 2% to 3% but deny its bid to become the designated recipient of the funds, which will continue flowing through the municipality.
During a high-pressure sales pitch prior to council’s decision, Travel Penticton chairwoman Jessica Dolan said the organization needs complete control of the tax revenue – which totalled $580,000 in 2020 – for planning purposes.
“We are not asking for designated recipient status so we lose oversight from the city or input. We are asking for it so we can budget and plan for five years with confidence and not just year by year,” said Dolan.
She also suggested Travel Penticton has “overwhelming” support for the changes from owners of local motels and hotels, but also “significant concerns” those same members won’t support the tax increase without full control of the funds.
Dolan later urged council to ignore the “disappointing” staff recommendation.
“I feel it doesn’t have the true representation of what Travel Penticton has done or what has been discussed with staff,” said Dolan.
“It makes it sounds like we are trying to take something away and not work with the city. It also appears that the (recommendation) is only protecting city assets and not the community as a whole.”
But city staff’s concerns run much deeper than that, according to Anthony Haddad, who presented the recommendation in his role as general manager of community services.
“Staff are of the opinion that allowing Travel Penticton to become the designated recipient will likely create fragmentation between Travel’s tourism marketing efforts and the initiatives undertaken by the city that advance our tourism and other economic development initiatives for our community,” explained Haddad.
“The city would have no influence or accountability mechanisms if the city were not satisfied with the direction of Travel Penticton and the use of the (hotel tax) funds.”
Haddad also noted groups like Travel Penticton are designated recipients in just eight of 40 B.C. municipalities where the hotel tax is collected.
Mayor John Vassilaki said Dolan’s suggestion that accommodators might not support any hotel tax at all without Travel Penticton in complete control of the money sounded like a “threat” to him.
“For them to come forward… with the way that they worded it, as if we’re the villains and they’re the good guys, to me that doesn’t come across very well and that turns me away from what it is they actually want,” said Vassilaki.
Coun. Frank Regehr pointed out the city spends vast amounts of money each year on tourism-related activities, from maintaining beaches and sponsoring major events to marketing the airport, and has a keen interest in how the community is promoted.
“It’s endless what the city does,” said Regehr, who occupies the city’s non-voting seat on the Travel Penticton board.
Regehr also noted Travel Penticton’s contract with the city – $300,000 annually for marketing activities and operation of the visitors’ centre – expires Dec. 31 and a new deal could set out ground rules for the hotel tax to give Travel Penticton the confidence it needs for long-term planning.
Coun. Julius Bloomfield even floated the possibility of axing that contract in exchange for giving Travel Penticton full control of the hotel tax.
“If it means we don’t have to pay them $300,00 a year or thereabouts, then I think that’s a discussion worth having, but maybe it’s not this time,” said Bloomfield.
Coun. Campbell Watt suggested long-standing “trust issues” between the city, Travel Penticton and its predecessor groups are responsible for the recent friction.
“I feel disappointed that this really has a feel of us versus them and we all need to be working together,” said Watt.
Coun. Katie Robinson said she can’t support anything that gives the public less of a say in how its facilities are marketed.
“For me it’s very simple: As long as the trade and convention centre is paid for by the taxpayers of the city, we have skin in the game and we’re responsible for those taxpayers and we should be a partner,” said Robinson.
Finally, Coun. James Miller argued city officials might have some valuable insight to offer Travel Penticton.
Miller, also managing editor of The Herald, cited past decisions of Travel Penticton – including an $11,000 board retreat to Sparkling Hills near Vernon and no promotion of recent exhibitions at the Penticton Art Gallery that garnered national media attention – as examples in which city oversight might have been of assistance.
“I think with council’s involvement and staff’s involvement – not that we’re necessarily experts – it’s just that extra voice,” said Miller.
The lone vote in favour of handing full control of the hotel tax to Travel Penticton was registered by Coun. Judy Sentes, who noted others at the table had “spoken positively and encouragingly” of Travel Penticton’s efforts in the past.
“I think they’ve shown their capacity,” said Sentes. “I think they’ve taken us forward leaps and bounds from where we were before.”