The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Monday
8:22 a.m. Duncan Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
9:15 a.m. Okanagan Lake, Naramata. Marine rescue.
10:18 a.m. Skaha Hills Drive, Penticton. Minor fire.
11:57 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Assist other agency.
1:24 p.m. Highway 97, Okanagan Falls. Alarm.
3:08 p.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
7:12 p.m. Paris Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
8:54 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.
10:51 p.m. Burr Road, Princeton. Wildfire.
Tuesday
1:31 a.m. Van Horne Street, Penticton. Assist other agency.
3:27 a.m. Fenchurch Avenue, Princeton. Structure fire.