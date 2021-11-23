The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Monday

8:22 a.m. Duncan Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.

9:15 a.m. Okanagan Lake, Naramata. Marine rescue.

10:18 a.m. Skaha Hills Drive, Penticton. Minor fire.

11:57 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Assist other agency.

1:24 p.m. Highway 97, Okanagan Falls. Alarm.

3:08 p.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

7:12 p.m. Paris Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

8:54 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.

10:51 p.m. Burr Road, Princeton. Wildfire.

Tuesday

1:31 a.m. Van Horne Street, Penticton. Assist other agency.

3:27 a.m. Fenchurch Avenue, Princeton. Structure fire.