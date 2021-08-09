For a mere $15 million, a 1.2-acre site in an up-and-coming Penticton neighbourhood could be yours – at nearly 10 times the assessed value.
The property at 1102 Burnaby Ave., directly across from the new Riverside townhouse development, was listed online last week by Surrey-based Sutton Premier Realty.
The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.
The empty lot is described in the listing as a “prime development location” with “many opportunities for development.” It’s currently used as a staging area for crews working on the Riverside development and on weekends someone has been operating it as a paid parking lot geared to those going for a float on the nearby Okanagan River channel.
As of July 1, 2020, the property was valued at $1.6 million by the BC Assessment Authority.
The lot is within the area being studied as part of the city-led North Gateway Redevelopment and Investment Strategy, meant to spur revitalization in that part of Penticton.
It’s also across the street from the Ogopogo Motel and RV park, which have recently been targetted for redevelopment by the same company building the Riverside townhouses.
As of Monday, there were just four other properties in the Okanagan with a higher asking price posted on the Multiple Listing Service. The highest-priced property was an 11.3-acre waterfront estate in Lake Country listed at $23 million.