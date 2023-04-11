Six focus groups are planned for next week as an Age-Friendly Action Plan continues to take shape for Area I (Skaha West/Kaldeden/Apex) of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
The in-person sessions in Kaleden, St. Andrews and Twin Lakes are meant to collect public feedback on the community's strengths, challenges and opportunities for improvement.
“The information gathered will help develop an Age-Friendly Action Plan to guide RDOS Recreation in making communities more accessible and inclusive for older adults,” said Area I Director Subrina Monteith in a press release.
“The regional district encourages community members to share your thoughts and opinions on making the community more age-friendly."
The schedule for focus groups is:
April 18
1-230 p.m., Kaleden Community Hall.
4-5:30 p.m., Willow Room at St. Andrews.
6:30-8 p.m., Kaleden Community Hall.
April 19
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Kaleden Community Hall.
April 21
8-9:30 a.m., Kaleden Community Hall.
10:30 a.m. to noon, Twin Lakes Golf Course.