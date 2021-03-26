RCMP are investigating after a report that two children were approached by a stranger in Kelowna on Monday.
The incident was reported to police on Tuesday. Two boys said a man drove up to them on Arbor View Drive about 1:30 p.m. and asked if they wanted to get in his vehicle.
The boys said no. The man drove away, but the boys say they saw him again several times.
The man was described as having a prominent nose, and was driving a dark grey or black older model pickup truck.
“We are actively working to identify the man and determine his intentions. We are also working to determine if this incident is related in any way to the other suspicious person reports we’ve received recently,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP.
“We are appealing to any witnesses, or persons with surveillance video or dashcam footage, to come forward and speak with us.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.