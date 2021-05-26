In the face of strong public opposition – including a letter signed by 10 biologists – Summerland council voted 5-2 on Monday to sell a narrow strip of land along Okanagan Lake to four adjacent property owners on Landry Crescent.
In return for the land, which has a total area of about 225 square metres – an NHL-sized rink covers an area of approximately 1,500 metres – the district will receive $104,000.
Running over the land in question is the district-owned Gartrell Trail, a popular walking path around the edge of Okanagan Lake, access to which won’t be affected by the sale, according to Graham Statt, the district’s chief administrative officer.
“The lands (will) remain in the riparian area, governed by the same provincial regulations and legislation that is currently the case,” Statt told council.
“Public access to the existing walkway, which remains within the statutory right-of-way, continues. And, in fact, the district has budgeted funds this year to improve the trail at that location.”
The owners of 2450-2590 Landry Cres. approached the district about a land sale after changes to provincial regulations in 2017 meant they were no longer eligible to apply to the B.C. government to legitimize two existing docks and build two new docks because the property immediately upland of the lake isn’t theirs. Purchasing the land from the district is meant to fix that problem.
But another option, according to Coun. Erin Carlson, would have been for the district to give the land to the Crown, which would have provided a different avenue through which the four property owners could get approval for docks.
“It would remain a public piece of property and therefore the potential to restore that (area) would also remain with the people of the community and perhaps with the First Nations people who live next door,” said Carlson, who, along with Coun. Doug Patan, cast the opposing votes.
Others saw the strip of land in question as playing a relatively small part in the broader need to protect Summerland’s waterfront.
“People are concerned the riparian (area) isn’t being respected. People are concerned there is no consequences for lakefront property owners who don’t comply with the riparian protection legislation. People don’t like that docks and other barriers prevent their access below the high-water mark. And people feel some lakefront property owners are confrontational and they have a sense of entitlement to the lake,” said Coun. Doug Holmes.
“I think there’s truth to all this and the concerns are valid… but none of these issues are specific to the properties along the Gartrell Trail, so I think it seems to be a bit unfair to single out those (four) properties.”
Ahead of its decision, council received at least 30 letters, a 119-name petition and a letter from the Summerland Environmental Science Group, all of which were opposed to the land sale. There were no expressions of support included in council’s agenda package.