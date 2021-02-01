The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Sunday
8:01 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Minor fire.
9:42 a.m. McKenzie Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
9:57 a.m. Forestbrook Place, Penticton. Medical first response.
10:30 a.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Public service.
11:53 a.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Alarm.
12:20 p.m. Hastings Avenue, Penticton. Smoke.
4:23 p.m. Vancouver Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
5:12 p.m. Hody Drive, OK Falls. Assist other agency.
5:20 p.m. Creston Avenue, Penticton. Burning complaint.
7:18 p.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
10:02 p.m. Forestbrook Drive, Penticton. Assist other agency.