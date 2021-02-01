The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Sunday

8:01 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Minor fire.

9:42 a.m. McKenzie Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

9:57 a.m. Forestbrook Place, Penticton. Medical first response.

10:30 a.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Public service.

11:53 a.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Alarm.

12:20 p.m. Hastings Avenue, Penticton. Smoke.

4:23 p.m. Vancouver Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.

5:12 p.m. Hody Drive, OK Falls. Assist other agency.

5:20 p.m. Creston Avenue, Penticton. Burning complaint.

7:18 p.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

10:02 p.m. Forestbrook Drive, Penticton. Assist other agency.