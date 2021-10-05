Enrolment is projected to hold steady in the Okanagan Skaha School District 67 for the 2021-22 session.
While final counts aren’t yet available, administrators are projecting the number of full-time equivalent students in the district to exceed their projection for 5,527 as of the end of September.
“This was a conservative projection which took into account 165 students whose families chose to do remote learning due to the pandemic in 2020-21,” wrote superintendent Todd Manuel in an update presented to the SD 67 board at its meeting this week.
Even if the projection holds true, the number of FTE students this year would still be down just slightly from 5,538 in September 2020.
Provincial funding for schools is tied to FTEs.