It’s almost time to kick those old appliances or furniture items to the curb.
Bulky item pickup is scheduled for the week of April 19-23 in Penticton, meaning people who receive residential curbside garbage collection will be permitted to put out a maximum of two big things to be hauled away.
Items may include appliances, furniture, mattresses and exercise equipment, but not electronics, renovation waste or anything with gas motors. No single item can weigh more than 90 kilograms.
Your bulky items should be put out in the same place, on the same day, as your regular waste bins are collected.
For more information, visit www.penticton.ca/garbage, call 250-490-2500, or email publicworks@penticton.ca.