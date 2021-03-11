One could say the Penticton Public Library has gone to the birds – but just the opposite is true.
Beginning on March 16, library patrons will be able to borrow Birdwatching Backpacks from its Library of Things, free with a library card (or a BC One Card) and full of tools and tips for the beginner ornithophile.
“The Library of Things has been very popular,” says chief librarian Heather Buzzell. “With spring almost here, we thought this would be a fabulous item to include for patrons to borrow while safely exploring the outdoors.”
Amongst the items in the backpack are a pair of binoculars, several pocket guides to birding, a copy of “Best Places to Bird in British Columbia,” and a laminated guide with birding tips. Once borrowed, the backpacks must be returned to the library’s service desk and are subject to normal fines and late fees.
On March 25, the library is hosting a Birdwatching for Beginners virtual event from 4-5 p.m. via Zoom to introduce the basics. To sign up, send an email to sjames@pentictonlibrary.ca.
Birdwatching is one of the fastest growing pastimes in North America. It supports S.T.E.A.M. – science, technology, engineering, arts, and math – learning, and can be enjoyed by the entire family.
More info and resources about birding can be found on the library’s website at www.pentictonlibrary.ca/birdwatching.