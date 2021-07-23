Knock, knock.
Who’s there?
Blind Tiger Comedy School offering free online lessons for people who don’t fit neatly into society’s little boxes or live in B.C.’s biggest cities.
It’s no joke, according to Tom Hill, one of the co-founders of the Vancouver-based school, which since 2019 has been trying to attract a more diverse student body through its annual Welcome initiative.
This year’s version is aimed at people who self-identify as Black, Indigenous and/or of colour; are transgender, gender fluid and/or gender non-binary; and/or over the age of 50.
“For the majority of my career, it’s been folks like me who have been dominating the improv space,” said Hill, a Caucasian man, in an interview Friday.
“We know (comedy) is such a wonderful art and it brings so much to the people that do it that it’s important for us to expand that.”
Blind Tiger is also breaking with tradition by doing comedy lessons on the small screen via the Zoom videoconferencing service rather than live on stage, which Hill said has actually breathed new life into the performance art.
“The way I describe it to students is, on stage you’re working with a very wide lens… so your big, broad characters that are very physical are going to be great. But that’s not for everybody. Zoom gives you close-ups. It gives you the minute details of someone’s face,” explained Hill.
“And there are also technical things you can do. You can do more stuff with music. I could be the body for your head. That kind of thing. There’s definitely fun to be had with it.”
Hill, who’s also one half to the Hip.Bang comedy duo, said the school’s 15 teachers have already noticed a difference in material that comes out of the classes thanks to their emphasis on diversity.
“Our stages have traditionally been dominated by a certain kind of people and that means the stories have also been quite homogenous. And maybe even beyond the people doing it, I think there’s a tendency to try and give the audience what we think they want and that often tends to be things they recognize,” said Hill.
“Improv is boring when you know what it’s going to be, so when we expand the range of possibilities, we improve the quality of the thing itself.”
The next set of free classes starts in August. To register, visit www.blindtiger.ca/inclusion.