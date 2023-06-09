To send off the shoulder season in style, members of Naramata’s tourism marketing group are offering an array of inducements to get people to visit before summer hits with full force.
“Summer on the Naramata Bench is widely known as the most popular time to visit, but those in the know know that late spring is an ideal time to visit wine country. This truly is the time that Naramata blooms, as it re-awakens for another season,” explained Destination Naramata in a press release.
To help capitalize, the NaramataBlooms! promotion is on now through the end of June.
Highlights include:
– By-the-glass deals at Elephant Island Winery, Nichol Vineyard and Three Sisters Winery.
– Discounted (or complimentary) tastings at Joiefarm Winery and Tightrope Winery.
– Additional discounts on cases at Elephant Island Winery and accommodations at Playlist Orchards.
– Discounted tours and rentals from Farm To Glass Wine Tours, Sun ‘n Sup and Playlist Orchards.
– NaramataBlooms! specials at Legend Distilling, The Restaurant At Poplar Grove Winery and Naramata Inn.
– Special events at Chute Lake Lodge, The Village Motel and The Art of Marina (painting workshop).
To top it all off, four prizes are up for grabs, including a one-night stay at Chute Lake Lodge.
For more information, visit www.discovernaramata.com/naramatablooms.