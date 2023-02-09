Summerland is the 10th most economically resilient community in the province, according to new rankings published this week by BC Business magazine.
The magazine partnered with Environics Analytics to come up with 10 indicators through which it determined each community’s economic resiliency.
Summerland improved from 12th to 10th in 2022, while Penticton moved from 20th to 21st. Squamish topped the list.
The indicators used to compile the results range from population growth and vacancy rates to greenhouse gas emissions and household financial vulnerability.