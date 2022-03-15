Long-running efforts to add more officers to the Oliver RCMP detachment have finally paid off.
The town announced Tuesday the force is increasing the detachment’s staffing by 2 1/4 officers, which will lift its roster to 13 full-time-equivalent Mounties.
An additional change – spurred in part by the town’s population surpassing 5,000, according to the 2021 census – will see the detachment split into a municipal unit with six officers and a provincial unit assigned to more rural areas with seven officers.
The provincial unit will also handle requests for service at the Okanagan Correctional Centre, which opened in 2016 without a corresponding increase in local RCMP officers and touched off the town’s lobbying efforts for more help.
“The addition of more members to the Oliver RCMP detachment is welcome news,” said Mayor Martin Johansen in a press release.
“These additional resources will serve to provide a better response to calls for service and support an increase in proactive policing initiatives. The hiring of additional RCMP members has been an ongoing priority request to the province for several years and I’m pleased that council is able to deliver on them.”
But it won’t be cheap.
Town officials have for years been bracing for Oliver’s population to exceed 5,000, the threshold at which a municipality is required to cover 70% of its own RCMP costs, rather than 30% for communities under 5,000. The province covers the balance.
In 2018, the town began a series of 9% annual tax increases to soften the blow and prepare for what’s estimated to be a $900,000 increase in the yearly cost of police service.