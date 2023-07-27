Three city councillors are planning to ask their colleagues next week to take another crack at the downtown section of Penticton’s lake-to-lake bike route to make it less “intrusive.”
Couns. Amelia Boultbee, Ryan Graham and Campbell Watt plan to introduce a motion at their next meeting Aug. 1 that would “direct staff to report back with options to modify the design of the lake-to-lake bike route on Martin Street to respond to feedback received since opening and to better reflect the character of the downtown while maintaining the integrity of all ages and abilities infrastructure.”
Notice of the motion was delivered at the July 18 meeting on behalf of the trio by Coun. Watt.
“Very simply, it’s just because of all the feedback we’ve heard. I’m hoping we can tone down the intrusive nature of the bike lanes without sacrificing the functionality,” said Watt in an interview Tuesday.
“It is so overwhelming with things like the signs. I would just love to find a way to tone that down.”
The downtown section, which runs along Martin Street between Lakeshore Drive and Eckhardt Avenue, was built in 2021 as the first stretch of the bike route. It resulted in a loss of on-street parking, among other things, and a forest of new signs, lights and road markings to direct traffic.
Watt had no difficulty acknowledging the current design missed the mark and that council has heard as much from residents.
“This was our first stage – and I really hope that things can happen before the next stage – and of course we learned,” he said.
“It was our first bike lane and we were looking more purpose-based than esthetic-based, and I think very clearly it makes sense to adapt, to make the changes we feel the community wants.”
The final section of the route, which is slated for construction next year, will run approximately two kilometres down South Main Street from Kinney Avenue to Skaha Lake Park
The city’s proposed design, which would see protected bike lanes on each side of the street, plus a major change to the access to South Main Market, is out for public consultation until July 30 following a pair of information sessions with city staff.
“Now that the two public information sessions are complete, staff will begin the detailed design review before it is finalized,” said city spokesman Shane Mills in an email Wednesday.
“The goal is to go to tender with the project this fall, with construction slated for later this year or next spring.”
The total estimated cost to complete the 6.7-kilometre route is estimated by the city at $8 million, with grants from senior governments already covering about $3.5 million of that and more such applications pending.