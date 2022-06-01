Six long-time teachers are retiring at the end of the month and with much fanfare.
“I’ve had the honour of being in each of their classrooms and every one of these teachers is a heavy hitter,” assistant superintendent Jason Corday said Monday.
In total, the board anticipates 20 educators will retire this year. Several June retirements were announced earlier this year. The retirement number — anticipated at 20 — is drastically higher than the past two years during the COVID pandemic, Corday said.
The six retirements announced Monday were:
• Jenny Ayers, Columbia Elementary School
• Cathy Brickenden, Giant’s Head Elementary
• Jennifer Corkin, Queen’s Park
• Norm McCallan, Summerland Middle School
• Terri McMillen, Naramata School
• Judy Schneider, Columbia Elementary