Phantom Creek Estates is hosting an art show May 7 in support of Oliver Crime Watch.
The show, set to run from noon to 3 p.m. at the high-end Oliver winery, will feature the work of 15 local artists, including two members of the Osoyoos Indian Band.
Crime Watch, a local volunteer group that assists police with crime-reduction initiatives, will receive 15% of the proceeds from each piece sold, and use the funds to help purchase new brakes and tires for its patrol vehicle.
In addition to viewing the art pieces, visitors will be able to enjoy food and wine tastings. Reservations are recommended.
The event is being sponsored by the Area 27 Motorsports Track.
Phantom Creek opened in 2019 with an estimated construction price of $100 million. It’s owned by a wealthy Vancouver family with ties to China.