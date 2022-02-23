More than two years after the first ride-sharing service was approved to operate in B.C., just one such operator is on the road in the Okanagan and one of the industry’s largest players has been shut out.
Now a South Okanagan politician is calling on the B.C. Passenger Transportation Board to take another look at the situation.
“Given the lack of ride-sharing companies serving rural South Okanagan-Similkameen, the current regulation may need to be reviewed to support a business model that would make ride-sharing in rural and remote areas viable,” said Riley Gettens, the director for Area F (Okanagan Lake West/West Bench) of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, in an email.
“I understand there are other considerations (like the cost of gas) that would play a role.”
Gettens put her request into the form of a motion that was approved last week by the RDOS board and will now be sent as a resolution to the Southern Interior Local Government Association convention in April. If the resolution is passed by that body, it will be forwarded to the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in September. If passed there, the resolution will be sent to the B.C. government for consideration.
According to a database maintained by the B.C. Passenger Transportation Board – which is an administrative tribunal of the provincial government – eight different ride-sharing companies have been granted permission to operate in the Okanagan using apps through which customers hail rides.
To date, however, the only service that is actually running in the region is Lucky to Go, which has had cars on the road in Kelowna since July 2020.
Uber, the company that led the push for the B.C. government to permit ride-sharing, was ready to set up shop in the Okanagan last year, but its application was rejected by the Passenger Transportation Board, which bowed to pressure from the taxi industry.
“In summary, the board is concerned that granting this application at this time would unduly harm existing (vehicles-for-hire) and taxi companies,” concluded the December 2021 decision.
“It finds the markets in the regions applied for are unable to absorb more competition at this time.”
The B.C. government introduced legislation to enable ride-sharing in November 2018. The province’s first ride-sharing licence was issued to Green Coast Ventures in December 2019.