Peachland town councillors have rebuked one of their colleagues for inappropriate behaviour toward the municipal manager.
Pete Coolio tried to get town manager Joe Mitchell to approve an unlicensed deck during a meeting between the two on June 16, the municipality says. At the time, Coolio was involved in selling the waterfront property.
“During the meeting, Councillor Coolio attempted to use his office as an elected official to persuade the CAO to sign a document that would approve an unpermitted existing deck on a property he was involved in selling,” according to an item on next Tuesday’s town council agenda.
“The CAO refused to sign the document and reported the incident to the mayor. The mayor sought legal advice on the matter,” the report states.
Town council discussed the matter on July 20 and agreed to a resolution that states “Councillor Coolio’s behaviour towards the CAO and other District staff does not meet the standard expected by Council, and is deserving of censure”.
In addition, Coolio was removed from all town committees, denied permission to represent the town at any conferences or seminars, and prohibited from having further direct dealings with Mitchell.
He was also told to write an apology to Mitchell by July 23.
If he failed to do so, the rest of council would write an apology.
Coolio was also told not to meet with or contact any town employees outside of normal business hours.