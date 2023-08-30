Updated: 2 p.m.
It doesn’t appear Highway 97 will reopen this week between Summerland and Peachland, and the B.C. Transportation Ministry is now looking at options for speedier detours.
“Highway 97 will remain closed until further notice, as an aerial geotechnical assessment has identified a risk of further rockfall,” said the ministry in a statement Wednesday afternoon.
“The slope above the highway will require a more detailed geotechnical assessment so that engineers can develop remediation options. The detailed assessment and the development of options is anticipated to take several days.
“Once options are identified and a work plan is developed, the ministry will be able to provide an estimate of when it will be safe to reopen the highway.
“The ministry understands the inconvenience to travellers and appreciates people’s patience as staff work to reopen the highway as soon as safely possible.
“We are working with partners in the area to consider alternative detour routes.”
Posted: 12 p.m.
Motorists were still being diverted Wednesday around a rockslide that severed a vital highway link in the South Okanagan with no indication when it may reopen.
DriveBC’s offered nothing new in its update at noon Wednesday on the possible reopening of Highway 97 between Summerland and Peachland. The next update is expected Thursday at 8 a.m.
No one was hurt when approximately 3,000 cubic metres of rock tumbled down across all four lanes of the highway near Okanagan Lake Provincial Park around 2 p.m. Monday, according to a statement from the B.C. Transportation Ministry.
A geotechnical assessment took place Tuesday and heavy equipment was positioned to move in to start the cleanup, but was still awaiting the all-clear as of Wednesday afternoon.
“This specific location where the rockfall occurred has had minor rockfalls historically,” added the ministry’s statement.
DriveBC advises motorists to expect “major delays” and recommends using only two approved highway detours, which will add several hours to what is usually a one-hour trip between Penticton and Kelowna on Highway 97.
The first approved detour is west via Highway 3 to Princeton, then over Highway 5A to Highway 97C to West Kelowna. The other approved detour is east via Highway 3 through Osoyoos, then over to Highway 33 to Rutland.
The new slide site is approximately 13 kilometres north of a different slide area on Highway 97 between Summerland and Penticton that prompted intermittent closures through May and June.